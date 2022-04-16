iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) will report $1.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for iQIYI’s earnings. iQIYI posted sales of $1.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iQIYI will report full-year sales of $4.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $4.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.19 billion to $5.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for iQIYI.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on iQIYI in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.20 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded iQIYI from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Benchmark started coverage on iQIYI in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.51.

Shares of NASDAQ:IQ traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $4.12. 25,188,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,777,220. iQIYI has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $16.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQ. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iQIYI by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of iQIYI by 282.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iQIYI by 185.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 8,379 shares during the period. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. 30.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

