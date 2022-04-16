iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN (NYSEARCA:BCM) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $46.84

Shares of iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN (NYSEARCA:BCM – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.84 and traded as high as $50.58. iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN shares last traded at $50.47, with a volume of 14,742 shares.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.97.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN (NYSEARCA:BCM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned about 1.54% of iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN at the end of the most recent reporting period.

