Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.41. Invitation Homes reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full-year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Invitation Homes.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $520.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.34 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 2.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on INVH. Mizuho lowered their target price on Invitation Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised Invitation Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $48.50 to $44.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.26.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 18.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 86,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 13,643 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 594,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.6% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 61,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth about $324,000. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INVH traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,185,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,350,182. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.12. The firm has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.93. Invitation Homes has a fifty-two week low of $32.70 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 195.56%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

