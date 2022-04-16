Invinity Energy Systems (OTCMKTS:IVVGF) Trading 4% Higher

Invinity Energy Systems plc (OTCMKTS:IVVGF – Get Rating) shares traded up 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.31 and last traded at $1.29. 13,310 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 506% from the average session volume of 2,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.24.

About Invinity Energy Systems (OTCMKTS:IVVGF)

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries for energy storage applications of businesses, industries, and electricity networks. The company offers off grid energy and grid services. Invinity Energy Systems plc was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

