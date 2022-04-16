Invinity Energy Systems (OTCMKTS:IVVGF) Trading 4% Higher

Invinity Energy Systems plc (OTCMKTS:IVVGF – Get Rating) shares traded up 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.31 and last traded at $1.29. 13,310 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 506% from the average session volume of 2,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.24.
About Invinity Energy Systems (OTCMKTS:IVVGF)
See Also
