Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other Investors Bancorp news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $1,724,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Kalamaras sold 21,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $360,129.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,000,000 shares of company stock worth $16,901,272. 3.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Investors Bancorp by 20.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 797,882 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,056,000 after purchasing an additional 135,906 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 1,262.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 375,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,668,000 after buying an additional 347,576 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 268,080 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 54.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,381,670 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $20,876,000 after buying an additional 487,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

ISBC traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $13.87. 4,994,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,790,888. Investors Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.93.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $216.40 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Investors Bancorp will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is 48.12%.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various life insurance products.

