Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 349,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,412 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF worth $33,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RWK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Bowman & Co S.C. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.50. 24,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,179. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.78 and a 200 day moving average of $91.61. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.03 and a fifty-two week high of $97.33.

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

