Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Holdings Raised by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,810 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 1.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $28,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 688,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,185,000 after acquiring an additional 42,308 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 208,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,687,000 after acquiring an additional 21,784 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,381,000 after acquiring an additional 10,419 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 192.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 130,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,141,000 after acquiring an additional 85,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reliant Wealth Planning lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning now owns 112,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,065,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock traded down $5.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $335.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,801. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $339.50 and its 200 day moving average is $349.18. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $302.57 and a 52-week high of $374.77.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

