Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Stock Rating Lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $25.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on IVZ. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Invesco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Invesco presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.29.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Invesco has a 12-month low of $18.42 and a 12-month high of $29.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.18.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Invesco had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Invesco will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 22.67%.

In related news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $3,920,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin L. Flanagan sold 189,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $3,701,203.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 8,455,690 shares of company stock valued at $181,071,234 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Invesco by 4.3% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Invesco by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 73,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in Invesco by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC lifted its position in Invesco by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 43,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

