Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) Short Interest Up 100.0% in March

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE DBV traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.72. 3,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,910. Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund has a fifty-two week low of $23.79 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.35.

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares Capital Management LLC, provides institutional caliber asset management and market exposure through the replication of enhanced indexes. PowerShares delivers this sophisticated asset management in one of the more benefit rich investment vehicles available today, the exchange-traded fund. The firm is committed to theoretically sound portfolio construction and empirically verifiable investment management approaches.

