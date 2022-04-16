Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) Short Interest Up 100.0% in March

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE DBV traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.72. 3,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,910. Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund has a fifty-two week low of $23.79 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.35.
Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
