Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 57.4% from the March 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Bond Fund by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Invesco Bond Fund by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 40,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Bond Fund by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 77,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Bond Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco Bond Fund by 3.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 208,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,249,000 after buying an additional 6,222 shares in the last quarter. 37.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VBF traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.69. 34,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,273. Invesco Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $16.69 and a 12-month high of $21.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

