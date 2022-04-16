Intrust Bank NA Sells 173 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Intrust Bank NA lessened its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Innovative Portfolios lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 1,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,904,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $166.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $156.51 and a 1 year high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.02). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AVY shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.55.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

