Intrust Bank NA Sells 1,332 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Intrust Bank NA lessened its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 65,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 9,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.44.

NYSE DAL opened at $42.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.62 and a beta of 1.20. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $49.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.55) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

