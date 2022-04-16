Intrust Bank NA Raises Stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,328 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 1,539.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.57.

Shares of WTFC opened at $88.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $65.66 and a 1-year high of $105.56.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $429.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.42 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 11.76%. Wintrust Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.92%.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

