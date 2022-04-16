Intrust Bank NA Purchases Shares of 8,329 TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TTE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on TotalEnergies from €59.00 ($64.13) to €56.00 ($60.87) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target (down previously from $72.00) on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, HSBC lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.86.

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $50.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.96. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $40.33 and a 1 year high of $60.03. The company has a market capitalization of $132.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.78.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 16.04%. As a group, research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.544 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 36.21%.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

