Intrust Bank NA Purchases 246 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Intrust Bank NA increased its position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Avient were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Avient in the 4th quarter worth $199,711,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Avient by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,450,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,936,000 after purchasing an additional 29,701 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avient by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,584,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,801,000 after purchasing an additional 256,207 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Avient by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,094,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,062,000 after purchasing an additional 122,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Avient by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,841,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,351,000 after purchasing an additional 31,805 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AVNT opened at $46.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.59. Avient Co. has a 52-week low of $43.69 and a 52-week high of $61.46. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Avient had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Avient’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

Several analysts have commented on AVNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

