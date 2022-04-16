Intrust Bank NA Has $556,000 Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Intrust Bank NA lowered its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 65,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 9,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.44.

Shares of DAL opened at $42.36 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $49.05. The company has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.54.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.04. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.80%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.55) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

