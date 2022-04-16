Intrust Bank NA Has $476,000 Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 445.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20,420 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 225.3% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.83.

NYSE:VLO opened at $104.86 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $105.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a PE ratio of 46.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.09.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.68. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.22%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

