Intrust Bank NA Buys 1,175 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,352 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Masco were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 551.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 194.7% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 113.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $49.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.18. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $49.36 and a 52 week high of $71.06.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Masco had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 856.22%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $457,053.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 21,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $1,448,906.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,842 shares of company stock valued at $5,817,573. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Masco from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Masco in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Masco in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.08.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

