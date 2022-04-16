Intrust Bank NA Buys 103 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Primerica were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRI. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Primerica during the third quarter worth $233,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Primerica during the third quarter worth $113,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Primerica by 21.8% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Primerica by 13.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Primerica by 98.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Primerica alerts:

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total value of $456,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Primerica from $159.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.29.

Shares of PRI stock opened at $134.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.42 and a 200-day moving average of $149.12. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.41. Primerica, Inc. has a one year low of $121.22 and a one year high of $179.51.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.24). Primerica had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of $724.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.48%.

About Primerica (Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.