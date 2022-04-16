Intrust Bank NA Boosts Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,626 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 157,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,456,000 after purchasing an additional 36,778 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 148,630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $829,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WMS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $149.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group started coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Advanced Drainage Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.60.

NYSE WMS opened at $108.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.12. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.03 and a fifty-two week high of $138.02.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $715.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.35 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The business’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.49%.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

