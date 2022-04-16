Intrust Bank NA Acquires 874 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Raymond James by 43.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,735,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667,569 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Raymond James by 66.0% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,984,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968,327 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Raymond James by 65.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,680,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,851 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Raymond James by 51.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,336,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,651,000 after purchasing an additional 797,909 shares during the period. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Raymond James by 140.0% during the third quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,736,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the period. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RJF. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Raymond James from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.05.

In other news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $2,138,713.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $1,721,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $111.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $81.96 and a 12-month high of $117.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.80.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 20.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 18.77%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

