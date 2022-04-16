Intrust Bank NA Acquires 43 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 558 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOW. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth $204,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 7.9% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,790,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,413,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.7% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,468,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.48, for a total value of $1,735,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 193 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $101,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,141 shares of company stock valued at $18,355,758. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOW. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $807.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $785.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $686.52.

NYSE NOW opened at $507.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $101.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 445.03, a P/E/G ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.04. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $448.27 and a one year high of $707.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $556.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $602.55.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

