International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $113.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) to announce $113.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for International Money Express’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $112.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $114.50 million. International Money Express reported sales of $94.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full-year sales of $541.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $541.50 million to $541.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $622.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover International Money Express.

Get International Money Express alerts:

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. International Money Express had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 43.03%. The business had revenue of $127.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on IMXI shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of International Money Express from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of International Money Express from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of International Money Express from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Money Express presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.70.

In other news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $2,661,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMXI. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in International Money Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in International Money Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in International Money Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in International Money Express by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in International Money Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Money Express stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.54. 358,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,154. International Money Express has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $21.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $787.09 million, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.57.

About International Money Express (Get Rating)

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Money Express (IMXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.