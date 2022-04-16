Intercure Ltd (NASDAQ:INCR) Short Interest Update

Intercure Ltd (NASDAQ:INCR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, a decline of 58.6% from the March 15th total of 120,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of INCR stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $6.20. 34,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,217. Intercure has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.88.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercure during the third quarter worth $9,397,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Intercure in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,423,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Intercure in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,592,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Intercure in the third quarter valued at about $1,466,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Intercure in the third quarter valued at about $792,000. Institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

InterCure Ltd. engages in the business of medical cannabis and biomedicine. It operates through two segments: the Investments in Biomed Portfolio Companies and the Investments in Medical Cannabis Companies segment. The company was founded by Benjamin Gavish and Erez Gavish on November 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

