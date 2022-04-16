Interchange Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Equitable by 714.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Equitable by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equitable by 339.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EQH shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Equitable from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equitable currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.09.
Shares of EQH stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $30.68. 1,548,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,632,728. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.73. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $37.13.
Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.15%.
Equitable Profile (Get Rating)
Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Equitable (EQH)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.