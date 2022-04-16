Interchange Capital Partners LLC Takes $339,000 Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 909.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 254.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 7,933.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.77.

Shares of SJM stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.69. 455,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,731. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.30. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $118.55 and a 12-month high of $145.82.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

