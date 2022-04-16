Interchange Capital Partners LLC Takes $227,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,737.4% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,402,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376,593 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29,315.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after buying an additional 5,195,309 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,500,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,703,278,000 after buying an additional 1,774,700 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 355.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 813,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,959,000 after buying an additional 634,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $110,268,000.

Shares of IWM stock traded down $1.95 on Friday, reaching $198.96. 27,106,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,407,426. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $187.92 and a 12-month high of $244.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $201.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.11.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

