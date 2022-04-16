Interchange Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 16,243 Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 185.4% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 42.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NLY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.77. 15,423,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,679,616. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.84. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 120.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 54.66%.

Several brokerages have commented on NLY. Bank of America lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.75 to $7.25 in a report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.58.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

