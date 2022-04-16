Interchange Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SJM. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 909.1% during the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 254.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 7,933.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SJM traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,731. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.31. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.19. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $118.55 and a 52-week high of $145.82.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SJM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.77.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

