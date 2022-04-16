Interchange Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Allstate by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,500,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $584,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,743 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Allstate by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,363,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $428,239,000 after purchasing an additional 230,335 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,226,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,401,000 after purchasing an additional 163,119 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,583,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,644,000 after acquiring an additional 80,130 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $184,428,000. 74.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ALL traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.16. 3,787,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,186,123. The company has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $144.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.38.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total transaction of $371,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $3,143,675.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,300 shares of company stock worth $3,715,590 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Allstate from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Allstate from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

