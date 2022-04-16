Interchange Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 4.3% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 5.3% during the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 222,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LBTYK. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of LBTYK stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.86. 1,485,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,766,332. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.17 and a 200 day moving average of $27.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $23.45 and a 52-week high of $30.49. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 127.35% and a return on equity of 20.11%.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

