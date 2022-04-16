Interchange Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,666,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 6.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,541,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,049,000 after buying an additional 94,293 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 17.8% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 83,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,613,000 after buying an additional 12,591 shares during the period. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALL. StockNews.com began coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James upgraded Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Allstate from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Allstate stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,787,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,123. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.38. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $144.41. The company has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.81.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total transaction of $371,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $200,305.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,590 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

