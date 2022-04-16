Interchange Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DD traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.70. 2,698,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,635,947. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.08 and its 200-day moving average is $76.26. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.37 and a 52-week high of $86.28.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 38.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

DD has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.59.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

