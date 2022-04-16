Interchange Capital Partners LLC Makes New $360,000 Investment in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 119,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,619,000 after purchasing an additional 7,885 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 433,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,791,000 after buying an additional 35,889 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Fountainhead AM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $279,000.

NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $9.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $384.18. The stock had a trading volume of 392,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,888. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $401.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $422.97. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $350.99 and a twelve month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

