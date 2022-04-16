Interchange Capital Partners LLC Invests $241,000 in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 933 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,099,945,000 after acquiring an additional 201,647 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 59,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,165,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.0% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 80,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $16,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. OTR Global upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.23.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $4.23 on Friday, reaching $201.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,001,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,111,101. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.45. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.08 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $133.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.32.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.73%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

