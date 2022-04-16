Interchange Capital Partners LLC Has $217,000 Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% in the third quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,123,770,000 after purchasing an additional 21,633,311 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $947,037,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $312,493,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 99.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,395,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $652,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.75.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $4.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.49. 20,931,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,843,364. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.61. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $241.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $258.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.89.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

