Interchange Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 3,805 iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IMCG. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,188,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $585,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IMCG stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.11. 135,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,972. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $58.55 and a 12 month high of $76.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.20.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.