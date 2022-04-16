Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,596,088 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,569 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $82,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 285,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $14,685,000 after buying an additional 12,568 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1,263.1% in the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 319,009 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,429,000 after purchasing an additional 295,605 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 234,201 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,061,000 after purchasing an additional 22,427 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $701,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 23,597 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities upgraded Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.61.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.67. The stock had a trading volume of 36,152,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,012,090. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $65.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Omar Ishrak acquired 11,025 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

