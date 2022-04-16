Intel Co. (INTC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 5th

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.365 per share by the chip maker on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th.

Intel has a payout ratio of 40.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Intel to earn $3.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $45.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.55. Intel has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $65.52.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on Intel in a report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. DZ Bank cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.61.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Omar Ishrak purchased 11,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Tobam raised its position in shares of Intel by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 4,546 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Intel by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 25,823 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.