Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target Cut to C$200.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$201.00 to C$200.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Intact Financial from C$200.00 to C$216.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Intact Financial from C$199.00 to C$217.00 and gave the company a strong rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Cormark raised their target price on Intact Financial from C$187.00 to C$197.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Intact Financial from C$187.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intact Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$208.69.

Shares of TSE IFC opened at C$182.49 on Tuesday. Intact Financial has a 12-month low of C$156.61 and a 12-month high of C$190.48. The company has a market cap of C$32.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$184.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$172.10.

Intact Financial ( TSE:IFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.63 by C$1.15. The company had revenue of C$5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.88 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intact Financial will post 12.3886053 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Intact Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.42%.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

