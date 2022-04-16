Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Installed Building Products, Inc. operates as a residential insulation installer in the United States. The Company also installs complementary building products, including garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors. It serves homebuilders, multi-family and commercial builders, individual homeowners, and repair and remodeling contractors. Installed Building Products, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IBP. Zelman & Associates raised Installed Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Installed Building Products from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Installed Building Products from $114.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Installed Building Products from $127.00 to $101.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $121.67.

NYSE IBP opened at $80.45 on Wednesday. Installed Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $75.95 and a fifty-two week high of $141.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.37 and a 200-day moving average of $114.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $533.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.69 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.44%.

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.30 per share, for a total transaction of $49,914.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 273.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 42,136 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,342,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 6,428 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Installed Building Products (Get Rating)

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

