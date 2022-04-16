Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $114.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Installed Building Products from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised Installed Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Installed Building Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $121.67.

NYSE:IBP opened at $80.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.23. Installed Building Products has a 52 week low of $75.95 and a 52 week high of $141.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.87.

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.11). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $533.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Installed Building Products will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is 22.44%.

In other Installed Building Products news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.30 per share, with a total value of $49,914.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 37,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

