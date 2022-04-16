Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Insight Enterprises Inc., is a global direct marketer of brand name computers, hardware and software. It is an Arizona-based publicly traded global technology company that focuses on business-to-business and information technology capabilities. The company markets to small-and-medium-sized businesses, through a combination of a strong outbound telemarketing sales force, electronic commerce, electronic marketing and direct mail catalogs. The company offers an extensive assortment of computer hardware and software. The company’s sales force, aggressive marketing strategies and streamlined distribution, together with its advanced proprietary information system, have resulted in high customer loyalty and strong, profitable growth. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NSIT opened at $100.67 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.56. Insight Enterprises has a 1-year low of $88.28 and a 1-year high of $111.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.70.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.05. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $518,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,334,837.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 180,052 shares of company stock worth $18,089,339. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSIT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 15.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 15.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,559,000 after buying an additional 18,039 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 11.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,749 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 58,200.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 6.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,469 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period.

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

