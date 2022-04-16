Insider Selling: Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Director Sells $24,218.75 in Stock

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME – Get Rating) Director Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total transaction of $24,218.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,881,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,473,401.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Steve Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tyme Technologies alerts:

On Monday, March 28th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total transaction of $26,562.50.

On Thursday, March 10th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total transaction of $24,218.75.

On Monday, February 7th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.36, for a total transaction of $28,125.00.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total transaction of $39,843.75.

Shares of NASDAQ TYME opened at $0.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.08. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average is $0.61.

Tyme Technologies ( NASDAQ:TYME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Tyme Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 382.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 219,507 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $571,000. Healthcare Value Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 33.3% in the third quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 8.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,084,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 166,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.98% of the company’s stock.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tyme Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyme Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.