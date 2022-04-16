Insider Selling: nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Director Sells $2,542,800.00 in Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $2,542,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,772,661.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of nCino stock opened at $40.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.79 and a 200 day moving average of $54.61. nCino, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.65 and a 12 month high of $79.43.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $74.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.31 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 18.06% and a negative return on equity of 11.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of nCino from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on nCino in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on nCino from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in nCino by 481.7% in the fourth quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 1,599,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,650 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in nCino in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,581,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,192,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,767,000 after buying an additional 931,296 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of nCino by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,540,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,355,000 after buying an additional 769,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of nCino during the fourth quarter worth about $34,507,000.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

