Insider Selling: LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) EVP Sells 1,104 Shares of Stock

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $27,544.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,689.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $25.22 on Friday. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $68.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 1.33.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.11. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 41.63% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $123.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.74 million. Sell-side analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on LPSN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital cut LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on LivePerson from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on LivePerson from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, William Blair cut LivePerson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 249.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 31.3% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 162.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

