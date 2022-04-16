Insider Selling: K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Senior Officer Sells 29,300 Shares of Stock

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Rating) Senior Officer Warren Uyen sold 29,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.04, for a total transaction of C$264,842.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$475,451.40.

On Saturday, April 9th, Warren Uyen sold 5,000 shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.00, for a total transaction of C$45,000.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Warren Uyen sold 8,600 shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.20, for a total transaction of C$79,161.28.

On Thursday, March 3rd, Warren Uyen sold 40,000 shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.05, for a total transaction of C$322,120.00.

Shares of CVE KNT remained flat at $C$7.99 during trading on Friday. 337,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,356. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.99. K92 Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.55 and a twelve month high of C$8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The company has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.48.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KNT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$8.75 target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.75 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

