Insider Selling: Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) CEO Sells 2,600 Shares of Stock

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) CEO John Valliant sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total value of $19,162.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 358,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,253.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Valliant also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 13th, John Valliant sold 11,994 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $76,881.54.

On Friday, April 8th, John Valliant sold 826 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $6,211.52.

On Wednesday, April 6th, John Valliant sold 100 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $758.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, John Valliant sold 300 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $2,256.00.

On Monday, March 28th, John Valliant sold 9,600 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $72,480.00.

On Friday, March 25th, John Valliant sold 500 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $3,710.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, John Valliant sold 100 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $750.00.

On Monday, March 21st, John Valliant sold 1,500 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $11,205.00.

On Thursday, March 17th, John Valliant sold 900 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $6,759.00.

On Monday, March 7th, John Valliant sold 3,100 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $21,669.00.

Shares of FUSN stock opened at $5.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.77. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $10.40.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:FUSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FUSN. Zacks Investment Research raised Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 243,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 88,719 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 6,074 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

