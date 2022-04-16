Insider Buying: Inland Homes plc (LON:INL) Insider Purchases £56,248.31 in Stock

Inland Homes plc (LON:INL – Get Rating) insider Stephen Desmond Wicks purchased 137,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 41 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of £56,248.31 ($73,297.25).
Shares of Inland Homes stock opened at GBX 40.50 ($0.53) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 46.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.64, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of £93.19 million and a PE ratio of 9.88. Inland Homes plc has a 1-year low of GBX 38 ($0.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 63 ($0.82).
About Inland Homes
