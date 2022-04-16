Insider Buying: Inland Homes plc (LON:INL) Insider Purchases £56,248.31 in Stock

Inland Homes plc (LON:INL – Get Rating) insider Stephen Desmond Wicks purchased 137,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 41 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of £56,248.31 ($73,297.25).

Shares of Inland Homes stock opened at GBX 40.50 ($0.53) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 46.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.64, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of £93.19 million and a PE ratio of 9.88. Inland Homes plc has a 1-year low of GBX 38 ($0.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 63 ($0.82).

About Inland Homes (Get Rating)

Inland Homes plc operates as a real estate development company in the United Kingdom. It develops brownfield projects. It operates through Land Sales, Asset Management Fees, Contract Income, House Building, Rental Income, Investment Properties, and Central Support segments. The company is also involved in the provision of finance and letting or operating of real estate properties.

