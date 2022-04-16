Insider Buying: Ecofin US Renewables Infrastructure (LON:RNEW) Insider Buys £383.76 in Stock

Ecofin US Renewables Infrastructure (LON:RNEW – Get Rating) insider David Fletcher acquired 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 82 ($1.07) per share, with a total value of £383.76 ($500.08).

Shares of LON RNEW opened at GBX 1.08 ($0.01) on Friday. Ecofin US Renewables Infrastructure has a twelve month low of GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 1.08 ($0.01). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Ecofin US Renewables Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $0.01.

